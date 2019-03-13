Appeal for singers to take part in peoples opera at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

Barefoot Opera has launched a new phase of its ‘people’s opera’ and is appealing for local people to take part in their production at the De La Warr Pavilion in April.

Barefoot Opera’s ‘people’s opera’ is inspired by and involves people from Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill.

Development began in 2018 and involved more than 25 workshops.

Bloom Britannia centres on a fictional regeneration competition on the South Coast.

The composer and lyricist have written an extract of the opera to be performed (with local people and professional singers/musicians) in front of an invited audience at the De La Warr Pavilion on April 28.

The full finished opera will be performed in 2020.

People who want to take part, to sing either a solo role or in the chorus are invited to get in touch.

Visit: www.barefootopera.com