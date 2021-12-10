Bexhill Choral Society celebrates Christmas

Bexhill Choral Society Christmas 2019 with Cinque Ports Brass

Society chairman Sue Wright said: “Kenneth, as always, has chosen a wide-ranging and popular programme of carols including, of course, some for audience participation and others for the choir, many familiar, some less so.

“Our guest artist this year is soprano Helen May who will be delighting us with three solo items. At the very end, BCS will whisk the audience away in song from our cold winter to Christmas Island – no thick coats and hats needed there, just grass skirts!

“As always, well-known local organist Nigel Howard, with the Cinque Ports Brass Ensemble, will be accompanying both choir and audience. This concert should definitely put you in the right mood for the Christmas season! You can listen to a selection from our last Christmas concert (2019) on YouTube – look for Bexhill Choral Christmas.

“A free programme is included in the price of the ticket, and refreshments (wine or juice) are available.”