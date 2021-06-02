Brighton and East Sussex music centres set to reopen

Reopening

Following a consultation with young musicians, parents, carers and teachers, a series of Let’s Play five-week courses will be offered from mid-June to welcome young musicians back to group music-making.

Peter Chivers, director for Brighton & Hove Music & Arts and East Sussex Music, said: “On offer will be a wide range of music-making and ensemble activities for the youngest to most advanced musicians, all in line with government guidance and safety guidelines. This includes maintaining social distancing and reducing the length of rehearsals.

“Traditionally larger groups, such as orchestras, will start in smaller sectionals or groups. The hope is that learners will be able to rehearse in larger groups from the end of June, however this is dependent on the implementation of stage four of the government’s road map.

“Upon completion the short courses will culminate in a series of informal concert and sharing events to celebrate everyone's fantastic work.

“BHMA and ESM’s successful Virtual Music Centres will continue to offer a range of online courses, this term and beyond, to ensure everyone has access to music education, whether in person or online.

Peter added: “After what feels like such a long time, we are so excited to be welcoming young musicians' back through our music centre doors again, alongside our successful virtual music centres which will continue to run online. We want music education to be accessible to all and we can’t wait to have musicians performing together again; not only is it fantastic for teamwork, mental health and social health, there is nothing more magical than creating live music, and developing skills along the way. We feel very privileged to be able to re-open, all whilst ensuring we adhere to government health and safety guidelines to make our venues as safe as possible for our learners.”

For anyone interested in learning music from the comfort of home, BHMA and ESM have just launched their new Online Get Started courses for all ages, which include 1-2-1 lessons on over 16 instruments, group masterclasses and self-paced video downloads.