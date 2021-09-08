Eastbourne Choral Society confirms autumn programme

Rehearsals run from 7.30-9.30pm on Tuesday evenings in term-time and will focus this term on Rutter’s Magnificat and Part One of Handel’s Messiah, in preparation for the choir’s concert on Saturday, November 20 in All Saints’ Church.

Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “The choir has a long association with All Saints which has a reputation for excellent hygiene and careful maintenance while its hall is well-ventilated with a range of options for maintaining the flow of fresh air. Choral singing has long been recognised as an activity which promotes participants’ physical, mental and emotional well-being, and Eastbourne Choral Society is always pleased to welcome new members.”