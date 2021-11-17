Eastbourne Choral Society return to the concert platform
Eastbourne Choral Society is next in concert on November, Saturday 20 at 7.30pm in All Saints’ Church, Grange Road.
Spokeswoman Alison Sprigg said: “Under its musical director John Hancorn, the choir will perform John Rutter’s Magnificat and Part One of Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by Nicholas Houghton and with locally-based soloists.
“First performed in 1990, Rutter’s Magnificat blends the biblical canticle with elements including a 15th-century English poem, to lyrical effect. The theme of leading up to Christmas will continue with Handel’s much-loved Messiah, for which Nicholas Houghton will play All Saints’ renowned 1929 Harrison & Harrison organ, providing a particularly fitting accompaniment to this inspiring and uplifting work.
“The choir has a long association with All Saints’, which has a reputation for excellent hygiene and careful maintenance. In the current circumstances, drinks will not be served during the interval. Socially distanced seating will be available.”
Tickets, price £10, from the Tourist Information Centre, at www.wegottickets.com or on the door.