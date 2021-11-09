Eastbourne G&S bounces back from lockdown

Eastbourne G&S

Rowan Stanfield, from the company, said: “Originally scheduled for May 2020, The Pirates of Penzance is now among the first productions being staged at the newly-reopened Devonshire Park Theatre. This classic comic operetta is being performed by a vibrant cast of local talent, including a large influx of new younger members to the company. Principals include familiar favourites Paul Eccles (as Major General Stanley), Alison King (as Ruth), Tim Gordon (as the Sergeant of Police) and Lucy Sarsfield (as Edith), alongside new recruits Jenny McCalmont (as Mabel), Lizzie Lawton (as Frederic), Melody Westcott (as Kate), Oliver Price (as Samuel) and professional opera singer Richard Woodall (as the Pirate King).

“The Pirates of Penzance tells the story of pirate apprentice, Frederic, who falls for the daughter of a Major General, Mabel. Their love-at-first-sight romance is foiled by an unexpected paradox, and it is only after a dramatic fight between blundering policemen and soft-hearted pirates, that everyone can live happily ever after. It features some of Glbert & Sullivan’s best loved music including I am the Very Model of a Modern Major General, Poor Wandering One and When the Foeman Bears His Steel.”