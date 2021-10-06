Eastbourne: Louise Jameson marks 50 years in showbiz

Shakespeares Mistress

Artistic director Steve Scott said: “Shakespeare’s Mistress is Louise’s desert island disc choices from the canon which she shares with you alongside her very personal memories of the last 50 years.

“From Shakespeare to soap, and the National to stand-up, it will be a life in performance conveyed with both humour and pathos.”

Louise is known to many for her roles in Doctor Who, Tenko, Bergerac and EastEnders.

As for reopening post-lockdowns, Steve is delighted with the way things have gone.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louise to the Grove as part of our autumn programme.

“The theatre is going from strength to strength, with full houses for recent events including Roger McGough and Clean!, a new musical. We’re so grateful to our audiences for their continued support and encouragement.”