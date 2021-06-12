Eastbourne Voiceworks eye up live singing return

Haley Stevens

They will be singing outside (unlimited singers permitted) if the restrictions are not lifted by June 21.

“We have everything crossed!” says musical director Haley Stevens. “We have a lovely, private church garden to sing in if we are delayed in going indoors.

“The Voiceworks Company of Singers have kept their singing community together online for the last 15 months. We’ve enjoyed singing together and socialising online but are now ready to go live in spite of the current guidance that only six non-professional singers are allowed indoors – a huge U-turn by the DCMS that has left the choral world reeling.”

VCS meets at Victoria Baptist Church, Eldon Road, Eastbourne

“The church staff have been so lovely making sure that we can get back to singing and have offered us their gorgeous garden to sing in. I have a pop-up gazebo that will shelter us from hot sun or drizzly rain and we have loo access, which is always a bonus, as well as a car park. It will be so nice to be back with our existing singers and to welcome new singers into the choir. You’ll just need to bring a fold-up chair, a flask of tea/coffee and a blanket, just in case!

“The choirs (two choirs who meet on Tuesdays for an hour and a half, 10.45am and 7.15pm) will be singing a mixture of simple and challenging two-, three- and four-part harmony pieces including La Bamba, Time After Time, I Can See Clearly and Annie’s Song, to name but a few. Some will be sung a capella and some will be accompanied by my recorded piano backing track. My singers have been using the practice resources, available to all members, on the Voiceworks website, during this at-home period, which will be available to all new members – www.voiceworkshops.co.uk.

“Whatever we get up to, I know it will be incredibly joyful and emotional! We’re going to have a wonderful summer of singing together, no matter what!”