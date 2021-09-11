Elvis impersonator Ben Portsmouth offers Eastbourne date

Elvis tribute

A spokesman said: “With a charismatic stage presence this hugely talented singer, musician and songwriter made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest which took place in Memphis, crowning Ben as the Worldwide Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, the only artist from outside the USA to ever win this prestigious title.

“Ben fostered a love of Elvis and his music from an early age. His father was an avid fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs. Having honed his musical talent Ben started his journey as an Elvis tribute artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care Of Elvis band.

“He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on-stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they were watching the King himself.

“This talent saw Ben rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis tribute artists.

“Fans from all over the world declare Ben Portsmouth as the closest they have ever seen to Elvis Presley.

“Social media forums are overwhelmed with fans demanding his return to their country, and his live performance stunned David Letterman when Ben performed on his show in 2013.

“Internationally renowned as one of, if not the best Elvis tribute in the world today, Ben Portsmouth will bring his unique style and charisma to Eastbourne this autumn.

“And he will show audiences just why he is regarded as the best in the business.”

“Ben has also had the honour and the pleasure of singing on the same stage as Elvis at the International Hotel in Las Vegas (now the Westgate Las Vegas).

“As you can imagine this was an experience that Ben will treasure for many years to come.”

Tickets for the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne show are from £27.50.