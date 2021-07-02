Great names at The Rye International Jazz & Blues Festival

Paul Carrack

They will be “celebrating the best of British live music by the great British seaside.”

Ian Bowden, festival director and producer, said: “These events are being staged with a limited capacity and will be socially distanced in accordance with most up-to-date government Covid guidelines. The venue allows picnic chairs or rugs for each of the events and onsite concessions are available on each of the days.

“The five-day line-up includes a rare summer concert with Paul Carrack, dubbed the Man With The Golden Voice and ex-frontman of Mike and the Mechanics on Thursday, August 26.

“The highly-acclaimed Soul singer Gabrielle performs on Friday, August 27 where you can hear her chart-topping hits which include Rise, Out of Reach, Dreams and many others.

“On Saturday, August 28, the festival presents an afternoon and evening line-up to celebrate the best of British jazz funk. Headlining the day are jazz funk giants Incognito who have been at the forefront of the British Acid Jazz movement.

“Joining the all-day event is the celebrated British award-winning saxophonist, Courtney Pine performing his House of Legends show. Soul ladened grooves and funk will be provided by the incredibly talented MF Robots and Snowboy and the Latin Section perform their unique blend Latin and Afro Cuban Jazz.

“On Sunday, August 29, the highly acclaimed singer songwriter Rumer performs songs from her latest album Nashville Tears and a selection of her favourite songs from her impressive back catalogue of hits.

“Her first album Seasons of My Soul landed in the top three the UK albums charts in 2010, achieved platinum sales status and gained her a MOJO Award for Best Breakthrough Act as well as two BRIT Award nominations.

“Monday, August 30th sees a celebration of the Best of British Gospel, Soul and Jazz. Headlining the afternoon and evening is the UK’s Queen of Soul Mica Paris, the world-renowned Royal wedding Kingdom Choir, and two of the finest contemporary jazz singer-songwriters and pianists of their generation, Ian Shaw and Liane Carroll.”