Hanover Band to play Hastings date
Arundel-based period instrument orchestra The Hanover Band will hold a series of outdoor concerts on bandstands throughout the summer. Dates include Hastings on August 15.
All concerts start at 2pm.
The Hanover Band will play Beethoven’s Wind Octet Opus 13 and the Mozart Serenade No 10 K361, known as the Gran Partita, at bandstands along the south-east coast.
The classical orchestra performs symphony and choral works using instruments from the 18th and 19th century. It is using a £75,000 grant awarded by the government’s Culture Recovery Fund to put on the concerts in preparation for its return to the concert hall.
The fund has allowed the orchestra to continue playing at a time when it has not been economically viable, helping to secure its future survival by creating employment opportunities for musicians, providing audiences and communities with experiences to enjoy live music in high-quality arts and culture.
The orchestra has developed a programme which will involve 13 wind players known as the Harmonie, which was the original name for the wind section of an orchestra.
Stephen Neiman, The Hanover Band chief executive, said: “It was commonplace in the 18th-19th century for concerts to take place in bandstands and parks, and so today, as we try to recover from the heart-wrenching effects of the pandemic, we find ourselves performing music that originally would have been composed for outdoors spaces.”