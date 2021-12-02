Hastings offers The Tropicana Nights Ultimate 80s Christmas Party

The Tropicana Nights Ultimate 80s Christmas Party

Spokesman Fraser Ward said: “Someone synonymous with the 1980s is presenter and DJ Pat Sharp who will be a special guest on the decks. He’ll play classic 80s floor fillers all night long by the likes of Whitney Houston, Wham! Madonna, Duran Duran, Prince, plus a big selection of Christmas songs.

“Tropicana Nights is for over 25s who love dancing and reliving a whole decade of fun in one incredible night. It’s also the ideal setting for large groups and parties.

“There will be prizes given out for the best fancy-dress costumes and other give-aways on the night. So 80s and Christmas-themed outfits are recommended, but everyone can revel in the party atmosphere.

“‘Tis the season to dance and party as Tropicana Nights with Pat Sharp bring the 80s Christmas vibes to Hastings. From 7.30pm till late.

“There is an entry requirement for everyone’s safety as guests need to demonstrate their Covid-19 status by providing:

“Proof of a negative NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test presented on arrival at the venue (test taken 24 hours prior to attending the event at the venue); or

“Proof of full vaccination - both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the arrival at the venue); or

“Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of arrival at the venue (and after the 10-day self-isolation period following the result).”