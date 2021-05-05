Hastings Philharmonic Choir looking forward to more positive times

"Despite lockdowns, our choir membership stands at a healthy 85 strong, and in addition we have five new members who we hope to welcome at this first rehearsal, with a further three who have expressed an interest in joining. We are excited at the prospect of giving some performances in the summer – our first since December 2019. The April Creation concert has been cancelled, but we are planning a programme of events for the remainder of this season and into the autumn of 2021. Many of the dates are yet to be finalised. These are all dependent upon the current situation continuing to improve as the months unfold. The choir has been offered an opportunity to perform Beethoven’s 9th Symphony on Tuesday, July 13 in the De La Warr Pavilion. This event is dependent on Arts Council funding, which should be confirmed within the next few weeks. Over the weekend of July 24-25, we plan to put on an Opera Gala in Battle. The final date and venue are yet to be confirmed.