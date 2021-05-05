Hastings Philharmonic Choir looking forward to more positive times
Chairman John Rycroft said: “We are finally able to make some provisional plans for the way forward. Our first full choir rehearsal of the year is planned for Thursday, May 20. Philharmonic Choir are looking forward to more positive times.
"Despite lockdowns, our choir membership stands at a healthy 85 strong, and in addition we have five new members who we hope to welcome at this first rehearsal, with a further three who have expressed an interest in joining. We are excited at the prospect of giving some performances in the summer – our first since December 2019. The April Creation concert has been cancelled, but we are planning a programme of events for the remainder of this season and into the autumn of 2021. Many of the dates are yet to be finalised. These are all dependent upon the current situation continuing to improve as the months unfold. The choir has been offered an opportunity to perform Beethoven’s 9th Symphony on Tuesday, July 13 in the De La Warr Pavilion. This event is dependent on Arts Council funding, which should be confirmed within the next few weeks. Over the weekend of July 24-25, we plan to put on an Opera Gala in Battle. The final date and venue are yet to be confirmed.
“In late October, we will collaborate with Barefoot Opera in their production of Bloom Britannia. HPC will be providing strength to two of the larger choruses. Performances will take place at Hastings College, Station Plaza. The Christmas Carol concert is planned for Saturday, December 18.
John added: “The last year has been frustrating. We had to stop singing in March last year, just a couple of weeks before we were due to perform Haydn’s Creation in Hastings. We then started rehearsing again in September – with full social distancing, not easy for singers – with a view to performing the Fauré Requiem and Vivaldi Gloria at the end of last year. But that ground to a halt at the end of October. It will be great to be back singing and we look forward to performing again in the summer.”