Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra return to live performance

“Dvorak’s atmospheric and dramatic Ninth Symphony (1893), bynamed the New World, was written while Dvorak was living and working in New York City. It broke new ground because it reflected both his American experience and his European roots. Dvorak greatly admired the beauty of African American spirituals and plantation songs and was also fascinated by Native American traditions. Melodies within the symphony echo the spirit of the different American cultures, and some sections are inspired by the story of the legendary Chief Hiawatha. But the work is also rich in attributes associated with the Old World too – with stylistic elements that are suggestive of Bohemian folk music and Slavonic dances – and the thematic links between movements are characteristically European. All this makes for fascinating and uplifting listening – glorious melodies, powerful orchestration and transoceanic appeal.