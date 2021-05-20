Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra return to the live stage
Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra are back for their first orchestral live concert in Hastings since January 2019.
They will perform on Saturday, May 22 at Christ Church, at 7.30pm.
Artistic director Marcio da Silva said: “The repertoire couldn’t be more popular and exciting.
“This will be my first time conducting Prokofiev’s 3rd Piano Concerto (with HIPCC Prize Winner Yuanfan Yang) and Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No.1. If you think you don’t know Peer Gynt Suite, you do!
“As you all know, we can only survive as an orchestra if there are people there to watch us, so please come! This is also a good opportunity to organise a get together with your friends, with whom you haven’t met for a long time.
“We have added an option of £12.50 tickets in order to make it affordable for as many people as possible. You can also bring your children and/or grandchildren for free if they are students or under 18. I really hope to see you there on the 22nd.”