Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra return to the live stage

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra Marcio Marcio da Silva

They will perform on Saturday, May 22 at Christ Church, at 7.30pm.

Artistic director Marcio da Silva said: “The repertoire couldn’t be more popular and exciting.

“This will be my first time conducting Prokofiev’s 3rd Piano Concerto (with HIPCC Prize Winner Yuanfan Yang) and Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No.1. If you think you don’t know Peer Gynt Suite, you do!

“As you all know, we can only survive as an orchestra if there are people there to watch us, so please come! This is also a good opportunity to organise a get together with your friends, with whom you haven’t met for a long time.