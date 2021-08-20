Hastings Sinfonia Wind Quintet makes its debut

Polo Piatti

The sinfonia was founded in 2012 by composer Polo Piatti who remains as its artistic director. It has been conducted for most of its existence by London-based Derek Carden, who travels to Hastings to hold rehearsals every week.

Polo said: “The exciting orchestra is well known for its strong commitment to the community as well as for its accessible concerts with popular music both old and new being performed.

“The friendly orchestra includes in its ranks both professional and good standard amateur players and is now looking to include even more members to join them – as well as with guest soloists. Having prepared well to avoid any risks caused by the covid pandemic, the Hastings Sinfonia is restarting rehearsals every Wednesday evenings at St John’s in Pevensey Road.”

Polo said: “Due to the pandemic’s lockdown, the Sinfonia had to remain silent and unable to rehearse for over a year. Nevertheless, always inventive, the organisation has managed to create one very positive outcome from the situation.

“Led by David Bottom, one of their clarinettists, they have formed a brand-new, associated ensemble, the Hastings Sinfonia Wind Quintet. The new group started rehearsing together on Zoom and then together as soon as Covid rules have permitted. Members of the new and very promising ensemble are Annabel Noton (flute), Gail Taylor (oboe), Adam Rawlinson (bassoon) and Tim Egan (French horn). Their first public performance will take place on Sunday, August 22 at 2pm at the bandstand in Hastings’ Alexandra Park. Why not come along, listen to beautiful music and meet the musicians!