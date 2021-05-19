New East Sussex dance festival launched

1066 Dance - Teri White left and Kim Sutton

More than 130 dancers from 28 different dance schools will compete in the inaugural event. Dancers aged from three to 18 will compete in ballet, character, Greek, national, modern, tap, lyrical and song and dance, with special classes Star Performer, Junior Star, Intermediate Star and Senior Star.

The founders of 1066 Dance are Teri White and Kim Sutton. Teri said: “With the easing of lockdown and the roadmap from the government allowing audiences to return to live events, 1066 Dance will be one of the first events to have live dancing and admit spectators. 1066 Dance is committed to providing opportunities for dancers to perform in a fun and friendly environment. For more information email [email protected] Follow us on Facebook 1066 Dance Championships or Instagram 1066DANCE, website 1066dance.com.

“1066 Dance started in 2018 holding TDCI Championships in ballet, tap, modern and song and dance. Since then it has grown to host IDTA Miss Dance and Dance Master of Great Britain heats as well TDCI World Performer heats.”

Teri and Kim wanted local dancers to have the opportunity to compete in local heats with the chance of dancing in Blackpool in national finals.

Throughout lockdown, Teri and Kim created different online competitions for dancers to continue to compete and to include dancers from across the country, ranging from choreography competitions, live streamed events and photography competitions.