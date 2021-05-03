Paul Potts and Lesley Garrett offer Eastbourne charity concerts

Lesley Garrett

Organiser Andrew Parsons said: “The first takes places on Thursday, September 16 2021 and is headlined by the first winner of Britain’s Got Talent Paul Potts who has enjoyed a very successful career having recorded several albums and toured all around the world.

“He even had a film made covering his rise to success on Britain’s Got Talent. The film was called One Chance and Paul was played by James Corden. Paul will be supported by Joanna Forest, Classical Reflection and Eastbourne choir Concentus. All profits will be donated to Chestnut Tree House Hospice.

“The second charity concert on Thursday, April 28 2022 is headlined by soprano Lesley Garrett who is making a welcome return to Eastbourne following her successful charity concert in July 2019.

“Lesley has enjoyed a phenomenal career playing leading roles in many operas. She has performed in numerous concerts and released albums. She also has appeared in many television programmes including Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered by Anton Du Beke.

“Lesley will be supported by BGT finalist Faryl Smith, Concentus and Trapdoor Theatre School. All profits will go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.”