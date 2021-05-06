Rye Jazz Festival moves to The De La Warr Pavilion

Paul Carrack

A DLWP spokesman said: “We are delighted to welcome the Rye Jazz & Blues Festival as they move their August Bank Holiday festival weekend to DLWP’s beachside South Lawn. The move will ensure the safety of the audience and artists, enabling a limited capacity and a Covid-safe environment for everyone.”

Coming up:

Thursday, August 26: Paul Carrack

“A special opportunity to hear live one of the most distinctive voices and instrumentalists in British music. Nicknamed The Man with the Golden Voice, Paul Carrack is one of the most revered voices in music and a figurehead of soulful pop for decades.”

Friday, August 27: Gabrielle

“A rare and special opportunity to hear live one of the most distinctive voices in British music. You can expect to see her perform songs from her impressive career that have made her a household name, including Rise, Dreams, Give Me A Little More Time, Out Of Reach, and songs from her sixth studio album Under My Skin, released in August 2018.”

Saturday, August 28: A Celebration of British Jazz Funk.

“An incredible all-day line up of the finest British jazz and funk artists including one of the most iconic British jazz funk bands Incognito, plus Courtney Pine, MF Robots, Snowboy & The Latin Section plus more to be announced and guest DJ Bad Mutha Funker.”

Sunday, August 29: Rumer.

“Rumer will be performing with her band of exceptionally talented musicians and you can expect to hear songs from her fantastic new album Nashville Tears and favourite songs from her impressive back catalogue of hits.”

Monday, August 30: A Celebration Of British Jazz, Gospel & Soul with Mica Paris, The Kingdom Choir, Liane Carroll plus more.