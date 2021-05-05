The Charlatans to play Bexhill
To celebrate their 30th anniversary and the release of their special album box set A Head Full Of Ideas, The Charlatans are bringing their Best of Tour to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on November 29 2021.
Spokeswoman Tabatha Owen said: “In a remarkable and genre bursting career, The Charlatans have notched up thirteen top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside twenty two hit singles, four of them Top 10. The rollercoaster highs have been accompanied by some shattering lows, any which one of them could have felled a less resilient band, from nervous breakdowns to near bankruptcy and the deaths of two founder members.
“Somehow, they have not just carried on but adapted and transformed many times over the years. The classic Charlatans sound – driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’s sunny yet somehow yearning vocal – is instantly recognisable. And in spite of everything they have been through their music is now more relevant than ever.”
“This limited box set is a diverse collection portrayed over five blue vinyl LP’s, spanning their hits, classic live performances, unheard demo’s and rarities and remixes from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Norman Cook and Sleaford Mods.
“The package will will also include an exclusive seven inch single featuring demo versions of Indian Rope/The Only One I Know, a signed print of a tour poster from the early 1990s together with a booklet featuring unseen photographs and sleeve notes by friend and journalist Dave Simpson. There will also be triple vinyl LP version and 2CD deluxe of the box set featuring the hits albums plus the live album, and finally a cd or vinyl of just the hits albums.”