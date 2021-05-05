The Charlatans to play Bexhill

The Charlatans

Spokeswoman Tabatha Owen said: “In a remarkable and genre bursting career, The Charlatans have notched up thirteen top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside twenty two hit singles, four of them Top 10. The rollercoaster highs have been accompanied by some shattering lows, any which one of them could have felled a less resilient band, from nervous breakdowns to near bankruptcy and the deaths of two founder members.

“Somehow, they have not just carried on but adapted and transformed many times over the years. The classic Charlatans sound – driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’s sunny yet somehow yearning vocal – is instantly recognisable. And in spite of everything they have been through their music is now more relevant than ever.”

“This limited box set is a diverse collection portrayed over five blue vinyl LP’s, spanning their hits, classic live performances, unheard demo’s and rarities and remixes from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Norman Cook and Sleaford Mods.