The Down For The Count Concert Orchestra head to Eastbourne

Down for the Count’s Concert Orchestra

Spokeswoman Denise McDonagh said; “Top UK swing orchestra Down for the Count are delighted to announce the release of their new album, At The Cold Stores – a beautifully recorded album featuring the sounds of their 30-piece concert orchestra, whose sound evokes memories of the Capitol Studios recordings of the 1950s which catapulted artists such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Nat King Cole to worldwide fame.

“Down for the Count are highly regarded throughout the UK for their dynamic and energetic performances as an 11-piece mini big band at venues including Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club, Hideaway Jazz Club, numerous regional theatres and prestigious events including The London Jazz Festival.

“For this album, the band have joined forces with City String Ensemble to create a 28-piece concert orchestra – with a luscious sound evoking the spirit of the Capitol Studios Orchestras of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Three of the tracks on the album are original arrangements written by band members – two by conductor Mike Paul-Smith, and one by trumpeter Simon Joyner.”

Mike said “It’s an absolute joy to perform with strings. Having a full string section like this adds such a beautiful warmth to jazz and swing music, and Sophie and her team have been so enthusiastic to perform this music. Not many jazz ensembles nowadays perform with a string section and we feel really lucky to have the opportunity to do so.”