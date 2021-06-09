The final words from our respected and much mourned columnist Brian Hick

Observer arts editor Phil Hewitt said: “Brian was the finest columnist I have ever worked with. He was hugely knowledgeable but wore his knowledge lightly and always wrote engagingly. He was also wonderfully reliable. I always knew it was 8am on a Friday because that was when his column always arrived! He knew that a word count was an unchangeable number; he knew that newspaper deadlines were immovable. He also knew exactly how to be interesting. Brian was a remarkable and hugely likeable man.

I was born just as the war was ending. The Atcham workhouse outside Shrewsbury had been converted into a Maternity Home and my dad rode his bike out to visit us each day – through the snow! If money was limited for many years, don’t let people convince you it was austerity. We had free education, soon to have free NHS, cheap plentiful public transport – no problem worrying if you were going to get back home – free museums, art galleries, cheap access to cinema and theatre. The church youth club met twice a week – assuming you went to church on Sunday – and there were at least two club shows each year. That’s beside the regular dances and fetes, bazaars and jumble sales. It seemed there was hardly time to breath with all the excitement. Ok we lived in London and jobs were easy to come by. Trained by the BBC as a typist, I was able to take on any office work, and if I got fed up with a job, I resigned and got another one the next day. I was the last generation to get a totally free education. My BA at Birkbeck College brought me a grant, my MA at Sussex University was entirely covered, and half way through my Doctorate the government of the day abandoned free education and it was all loans and grants. Luckily they agreed to pay my fees for the Doctorate as I had signed up knowing it was all covered.