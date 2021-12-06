The Magical Music of Harry Potter comes to Hastings
The Magical Music of Harry Potter, Live in Concert comes to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on December 7.
Spokeswoman Sophia Mencarelli promised a “one-of-a-kind film and music experience”, now with a Weasley, Chris Rankin.
“The concert features the best music from the films with the London Symphonic & Philharmonic Film Orchestra
“The Harry Potter films are some of the most successful in the history of cinema. The award-winning film music is now touring the world as a unique concert evening for the first time. Original actors, star soloists, a choir and symphony orchestra will bring the magical music of Harry Potter to life. Visitors will experience the most significant musical moments of Harry Potter. The programme includes the film sound tracks of four-time Oscar winner John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicolas Hooper and Oscar winner Alexander Desplat as well as the best of the music from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has received many awards in London and New York, becoming one of the most celebrated theatrical shows in the world.
“The evening presents a musical journey into a magical world with friendship, adventure, love, and cohesion in the dangerous world of magicians.
“Visitors can expect to be immersed into a world of enchantment through the most advanced technology of light, sound, and laser staging as well as a unique sound dimension that is guaranteed to leave them with goosebumps.
“The visual and magical effects are set to make the hearts of all Harry Potter fans beat a little faster.
“Our audience favourite, Chris Rankin, Percy Weasley himself, will attend all the shows creating an unforgettable experience full of fun and good humour.”
Tickets from the venue.