The Real Thing heads to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre

Real Thing

Spokeswoman Sharon Thompson said: “The celebration of the return of live music continues at the Congress Theatre as British soul and funk group The Real Thing, with original vocalists Chris Amoo and Dave Smith, bring a great 70s party vibe to the stage with their live five-piece band on Saturday, June 5.

“The group are touring in 2021 off the back of the hit 2019 documentary movie Everything – The Real Thing Story recounting the lives of the four working-class boys from one of Liverpool’s toughest neighbourhoods and their rise to fame, which had been playing nationally in cinemas prior to the pandemic and was aired on BBC TV in August 2020.

“The Real Thing Greatest Hits Album, out on Universal Records, charted in the top 60 in the official national album charts and number two in the Amazon download charts featuring their three-million selling number-one hits You To Me Are Everything, Can’t Get By Without You and Feel The Force plus the lost song recorded in 1976 but never released which has sat in the vaults for over 40 years – Someone Ought To Write A Song About You. The video for the song had over 50,000 views on YouTube showing the band are once again back in the hearts of the British public some 50 years on from their first original success.

“Join the groove and hear all The Real Thing hits live including Loves Such a Wonderful Thing, Whenever You Want My Love, You’ll Never Know What You’re Missing, Whenever You Want My Love, Rainin’ Through My Sunshine and So Much Love to Give.”

Tickets £25 available online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call the box office 01323 412000.