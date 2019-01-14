A chance to shine on stage in EYB’s upcoming production

English Youth Ballet is auditioning on Monday February 4 at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, for roles in an exciting production of Coppélia.

At the audition 100 young male and female dancers (aged 8 – 18) from across the region will be offered the chance to dance alongside professional principal dancers in three performances at the venue from May 17-18.

Award-winning English Youth Ballet (known as EYB) is now in its 21st successful year and is one of the largest ballet companies in the UK. EYB is a national touring ballet company with director Janet Lewis MBE at its helm.

Each audition will take the form of a regular ballet class but it will take place on the stage. Dancers will find out on the day if they are successful.

It is advisable to register for the audition in advance but it is possible to register on the day - please arrive 30 minutes early to register. The audition fee is £18 and all dancers participate in a full class. Parents are invited to watch the audition from the auditorium.

Auditions will be held Monday February 4 at the White Rock Theatre; from 4.30 – 6.15pm is Audition 1 for dancers aged 8 – 11, from 6.45– 8.30pm is Audition 2 for dancers aged 12 – 18.

For more information and to register for the audition please contact Miss Lewis either by email – info@englishyouthballet.co.uk or call 01689 856747. For more information about English Youth Ballet please visit www.englishyouthballet.co.uk.

