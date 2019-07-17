A chance to take part in Disney’s Aladdin

Stagecoach Hastings is offering an Aladdin JR summer workshop for children aged eight to 18 at Ark William Parker Academy from Monday to Friday, August 5-9.

The fun-filled 60-minute musical, which has been designed for school-aged performers, is based on the 1992 Disney movie and 2014 Broadway adaptation.

Anyone with a passion for performing arts is welcome to join and there is no audition.

However, organisers have warned aspiring actors that this event will be a week of challenging work. Everything from casting to choreography, song-learning and line-learning has to be done in five days.

Principal Avril Crawford said: “The summer workshop is always enormous fun. Everyone arrives on the Monday morning and in the afternoon we give out the parts. Everyone is so enthusiastic they usually know their lines by Wednesday. It’s incredible! To be part of such an immersive experience is so good for these young performers and because our places are limited everyone has lots to do and they are always busy.”

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: “You are gonna love this exciting stage adaptation of the legendary tale of the lovable thief with the heart of gold.

“Join Aladdin, Jasmine, and the fast-talking, wisecracking Genie as they discover mystical caves, take magic carpet rides, and outwit the evil sorcerer, Jafar.

“Adapted especially for young performers, this musical includes favourite Alan Menken songs such as ‘Friend Like Me’, ‘A Whole New World’, and ‘Prince Ali’, as well as wonderful new songs added for the Broadway production.”

To find out how to enrol visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/hastings or call 01424 772255.

Disney’s Aladdin JR is presented through special arrangement with (and all materials are provided by) Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Aladdin JR or other Disney shows visit www.disneymusicals.com.

Stagecoach Hastings is a part-time theatre school that was established in 2000 and more than 100 students every week.

