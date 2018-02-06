A letter to the future in new art show Fever Of The Light

Filmmaker and Electric Palace cinema owner Rebecca E. Marshall will unveil her latest project Fever Of the Light next weekend.

Showing from February 17 until March 31 at the blackShed Gallery in Robertsbridge, Fever Of the Light is a visual letter to the future, addressed from a mother to her son in 2033 when he will turn 18, right at the moment that humanity will be preparing for the first manned mission to Mars.

From the first months in the life of a child, to a 73 year old woman born isolated in the heart of Siberia’s vast forest, to six astronaut scientists simulating life on Mars, Fever Of the Light is a triptych of stories. They unfold thoughts about the perception of time and timelessness in a world that is changing rapidly through constant progress in technology. The exhibition highlights all the small and great needs and desires that unite people and crosses the borders of time.

Rebecca commented: “A lot of the material in this exhibition comes from ordinary life, and at the same time there are some extraordinary, otherworldly images - I hope people are moved to look around them in a bit of a different way for a while after seeing this exhibition, to notice the bits of odd beauty and weirdness that crop up all the time, and maybe even get a sense of time scale shifting from the huge to the tiny and back again.”

The blackShed is “very happy” to welcome in this Arts Council supported project and Kenton Lowe said; “It is the culmination of many months dedication including a trip to Siberia to film on location and we are excited to see this innovative and adventurous work come to fruition.” The launch will be on Feb 17 from 5pm-7pm.