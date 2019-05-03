A rocking good month for Hastings Rock Radio

A team of well known local radio presenters will broadcast a wide range of

rock and specialized music on Hastings Rock Radio from Saturday (May 4)for 28 days.

Individual shows will feature local artists, progressive rock, blues and traditional rock and roll. Listen on 87.7 FM or, if out of range, go to www.hastingsrock.co.uk where the station can be heard all over the world!

In addition to the month of radio broadcasting, Hastings Rock will also host a music festival at the Carlisle pub on Sunday May 26 featuring a selection of the best local bands performing live. For further information visit www.hastingsrock.co.uk