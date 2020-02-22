‘A Shalamar concert is a giant party’: the R&B legends head to Hastings

Tickets are now on sale for Shalamar with special guest Phil Fearon and Galaxy at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre this summer.

The gig starts at 7.30pm on Friday, June 19, and features Howard Hewitt, Jeffrey Daniel and Carolyn Griffey.

Tickets cost £36.50-£40.50. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

As Shalamar, Howard and Jeffrey have sold over 25 million records worldwide and collected 100 gold, silver and platinum awards. Their live show includes multi-million selling hits like ‘A Night To Remember’, ‘I Can Make You Feel Good’, ‘Make That Move’, ‘There It Is’, ‘Dead Giveaway’, ‘I Owe You One’ and many more.

“A Shalamar concert is a giant party,” says Jeffrey Daniel. “From the moment we step on stage to the moment we finish the audience becomes part of the show, they’re up on their feet dancing and singing along!”

As noted in the publication British Hit Singles & Albums, Shalamar were regarded as fashion icons and trendsetters, and helped to introduce ‘body-popping’ to the UK. Jeffrey Daniel is noted as the dance mentor for Michael Jackson and the man that taught him the moonwalk. Howard Hewett is a one of the most iconic US soul artistes of all time. Carolyn Griffey is the daughter of Solar Records creator Dick Griffey and heir to the label dynasty.

