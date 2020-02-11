A stellar concert from the Queen of British Jazz: Hastings International Piano Festival

Award-winning jazz singer Claire Martin OBE is set to perform with a host of fellow musicians and friends at Hastings International Piano Festival next month.

The evening of jazz takes place at St Mary in the Castle on Thursday, March 5 (7.30pm, doors 7pm). Tickets cost £22.50 (balcony), £27.50 (stalls) or £42.50 (boxes to include VIP interval drink).

The Inaugural Hastings International Piano Festival takes place from February 26 to March 8 and features an array of concerts from some of the most celebrated artists including headliner Rufus Wainwright.

See what else is on at www.hastingsinternationalpiano.org.

A festival spokesperson said: “The festival welcomes Claire Martin OBE, the Queen of British Jazz, to Hastings with a stellar line-up of Claire’s music friends including some of the jazz world’s great artists including Liane Carroll, Alex Garnett and The Swedish Trio.

“Linn recording artist Claire has, to worldwide critical acclaim, established herself as a tour de force on the UK jazz scene, gaining many awards, including winning the British Jazz Awards eight times during her career, which spans over three decades. In 2018 she was the proud recipient of the BASCA Gold Badge Award for her contribution to jazz. Claire became a professional singer at 19 and two years later realised her dream of singing at Ronnie Scott’s legendary jazz club in London Soho. Signed to the prestigious Glasgow based Linn Records in 1990, Claire has since released 18 CDs with the label, collaborating with luminaries including Martin Taylor, John Martyn, Stephane Grappelli, Kenny Barron, Richard Rodney Bennett and Jim Mullen on many of these recordings.

“Claire has performed worldwide with her trio and, until his death in 2012, worked extensively with the celebrated composer and pianist Sir Richard Rodney Bennett in a cabaret duo setting, both in England and the US, where they played to sell-out houses at venues including the Algonquin Hotel in New York City.

“Joining Claire on stage will be Hastings’ very own Liane Carroll. Liane has been a pillar of the British jazz and soul scene for over 35 years. Born in London and raised in Hastings; from the beginning of her career at the age of 15, she has dedicated her life to creating a deep and abiding connection with audiences all over the world through her exceptional talent, versatility and ability to truly interpret a song.”

