A tribute to early Genesis: The Musical Box at White Rock Theatre

The Musical Box – A Genesis Extravaganza Part II heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre next month with a tribute to the band’s early years.

Tickets cost £27-£52 for this concert on Saturday, February 15 (8pm, doors 7pm).

Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01424 462288.

A spokesperson for the show said: “In 2018, in an all-out performance of live visual signature stunts, a museum-worthy array of vintage instruments and a dizzying pace of hit tracks and stage rarities, The Musical Box

indulged in, for the first time in its 25 year existence, an intense trip of their own imagining… into the world of early Genesis. In 2020 they return, with Part II of A Genesis Extravaganza.

As the only band ever licensed and supported by Genesis and Peter Gabriel, The Musical Box presents a new, never performed show featuring the music of Trespass, Nursery Cryme,

Foxtrot, Selling England by The Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, A Trick of the Tail and Wind & Wuthering.

“With a few added surprises thrown in for good measure, it’s a performance that any Genesis fan will not want to miss.”

The production has become famous for its “historical re-enactment” of early Genesis. The Musical Box has performed for more than a million people worldwide in some of the most prestigious venues like The London Royal Albert Hall and The Paris Olympia.

