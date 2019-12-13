Aladdin opens at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre tonight – video interview

Hastings’ dazzling family pantomime, Aladdin, begins its run this evening at The White Rock Theatre and the cast can’t wait to get started.

Stars Duncan James (Aladdin), Tamara Eden (Princess Jasmine) and Ben Watson (Wishee Washee) said they were thrilled to be by the seaside this year in a special video message to theatregoers.

Stars Duncan James (Aladdin), Tamara Eden (Princess Jasmine) and Ben Watson (Wishee Washee). Photograph by Peter Mould

This pantomime is set to delight audiences of all ages from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 29.

There will be a relaxed and signed performance on Thursday, December 19 (5pm).

Standard tickets start at £21. There are money saving family tickets from £68, as well as great group offers and concession rates for selected showings. Visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.

Click here to find out more about the show.

Video by Justin Lycett.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill. Click here to read more.