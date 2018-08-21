Art fun of all description at St Mary In The Castle

St Mary In The Castle and Little Mashers are proud to present the first ever Fun House Festival, an immersive arts festival for kids of all ages happening on Friday August 24.

You can come for the morning slot (10am–1.30pm) or the afternoon slot (1.30-5pm) and pay on the door. Tickets are £10 per child and £2.50 per adult and every kid will leave with a bag of free goodies from their workshops including their own t-shirts, badges and miniature worlds. Babies are also welcome to play in Jerwood Gallery’s Baby Sense area. There’s a site specific installation from Zeroh too.

Tickets also from www.funhousefestival.co.uk.

