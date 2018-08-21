Arts celebration Coastal Currents is just days away with a launch party in St Leonards

Now in its 20th year, and supported by the Arts Council, Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex Arts Partnership, Coastal Currents kicks off with a free opening party on Friday August 31 from 8pm at Azur Marina.

Artist Beccy McCray will lead a procession from Hastings Pier to Azur, where the line-up of artists appearing will include Cheeseburger, Sadie Hennessy, The Pink Suits, DJ Statis, Knewmi Cahony and more.

This year’s festival looks set to be the best yet, with the community at its heart and the aim to showcase local talent and to highlight what the area has to offer. Key to the programme are two weekends of Open Studios – on September 1/2 and 8/9. Artists and makers will be opening their studios from Battle to Udimore, taking in Bexhill, Hastings, St Leonards, Rye and Northiam. This is an opportunity to see them at work, buy a unique piece of art, or even just to browse. By Carole Buchan.

just read: Classical music to launch Hastings Litfest