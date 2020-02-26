Bach concerto in St Leonards

Christ Church, Silchester Rd, St Leonards is the venue for a performance of a concerto for three harpsichords by J S Bach on Saturday (February 29) at 7.30pm.

Cantemus music, feature three very skilled keyboard players, Anne Marshall, Duncan Reid and Kenneth Fox and are supported by Cantemus Players, leader Ingrid Fox.

The concert will also showcase performances of choral music including Jesu Meine Freude and Lobet Den Herrn sung by Cantemus chamber choir. Rebekah Gilbert (pictured) will sing one of the most emotional pieces that Bach wrote, Erbarme Dich from the St Matthew Passion.

The concert is free (donations welcome).