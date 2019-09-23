Bexhill Choral Society: a new season in a new venue

Beethoven’s brilliant Mass in C, Op. 86 will be the first major work of Bexhill Choral Society’s new season.

The concert takes place on Saturday, October 5 (7.30pm), at the new venue of St. Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill.

A spokesperson for the society said: “The first half comprises a selection of favourites: Schubert’s Stabat Mater, Gounod’s O Divine Redeemer, Mendelssohn’s Overture The Hebrides, Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus and Mendelssohn’s Hear My Prayer, best known for the beautiful ending ‘O for the wings of a dove’.

“BCS are delighted to welcome back four well-known and popular soloists: Kristy Swift, who made her debut with BCS last year, Judith Buckle, Gary Marriott, and Barnaby Beer.

“The performance, as always, is conducted by Kenneth Roberts, BCS’s Director of Music, with the Sussex Concert Orchestra.”

Tickets cost £13 in advance from Second Spin, Sackville Road, Bexhill; from choir members or from 01424 22801. People can also purchase tickets for £15 on the door (cash and cheques only).

Card payments from ticketsource.co.uk/bcs or 0333 666 3366 (booking fees apply).

The patron for Bexhill Choral Society is Lesley Garrett CBE. Find out more at bexhillchoral.org.uk.

