Bhangra-rock fusion band Kissmet to headline at St Leonards Festival

The annual St Leonards Festival takes place at Warrior Square Gardens next Saturday (June 29), from 12noon to 10pm

The festival kicks off with a welcome from Hastings mayor Nigel Sinden and Hastings Borough Council (HBC) leader, Peter Chowney.

It then warms up with a live Zumba session, followed by performances from Buzz Performing Arts, Silver Swans, Enoch the Partyman, Gizmo Kids, Oksana and the Midnight Cats, the Boathouse Signing Choir and the Bangladeshi Community.

A ‘Colours of St Leonards’ parade along the seafront begins at 3pm and will culminate in a drumming circle in Warrior Square.

Mandy Curtis, of event organisers 18 Hours, said: “If you’d like to make a shaker or something to carry and join the parade, HBC’s play team will be running carnival parade workshops in Warrior Gardens, as will Paisley and Friends on Kings Road.”

Community stalls, food, activities and entertainments will be held throughout the afternoon. There’s also a street market on Kings Road.

Live storytelling, sponsored by Hastings Storytelling Festival, includes Spud & Yam, Richard Storybeard and Anusha Subramanium.

At 4pm opera singer Thomasin Trezise takes to the stage, followed at 5pm by headline act, Bhangra-rock fusion band Kissmet, supported by Eat Global.

Kissmet are playing at the festival on their way to perform at Glastonbury later the same day.

Mandy said: “Kissmet are an amazing band. Their infectious energy, gusto and sheer talent have audiences bouncing around with huge smiles on their faces.”

New young talent will then take to the stage with Incubate musicians from Eggtooth, including Commercial Edge Dance, Elisha Edwards, Purely Grey and Benva Doll.

Warrior Gardens then becomes the magical setting for an enchanting show, ‘Ghost Caribou’ by Thingumajig Theatre. Giant illuminated Caribou puppets will be welcomed to the gardens by a score composed by Juliet Russell and performed by singers from the Vocal Explosion Massive.

A light show in Bottle Alley brings the day to an end at 10.15pm.

Anyone interested in taking part as a volunteer, sponsor or supporter should email office@18hours.org.uk.