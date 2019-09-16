Boyzone and Westlife stars join forces for a huge show at White Rock Theatre

Westlife’s Brian McFadden and Boyzone’s Keith Duffy are bringing Boyzlife to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre early next year.

The specially adapted theatre production will be at the venue on Sunday, February 16 (7.30pm), and tickets are on sale now.

Tickets cost £32-£84. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

The show features many of the bands’ greatest hits, chosen from a catalogue that includes 18 number-one singles and nine number-one albums. Combined, the groups have racked up record sales of more than 60 million units.

A spokesperson said: “Expect to hear ‘World Of Our Own’, ‘Mandy’, ‘Queen of My Heart’, ‘Picture Of You’, ‘Words’, ‘No Matter What’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘Going Gets Tough’, ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Father and Son’, ‘Love Me For A Reason’, ‘My Love’ and many, many more.

“Brian McFadden featured on all Westlife’s number 1 singles and albums and enjoyed sold-out stadium tours around the World with Westlife throughout the late ’90s and 2000s. Keith Duffy is currently touring with Boyzone on their final ever sell-out arena tour in celebration of Boyzone’s 25th anniversary.

“Brian enjoyed 12 UK and Ireland number ones as a member of Westlife, including a record breaking seven top spots in a row. The band also boast four number 1 albums and over 30 million record sales in total. Since Westlife, Brian has enjoyed international solo success, including a UK number 1 with ‘Real to Me’.

“With Boyzone, Keith has enjoyed similar success, including six UK number one singles and 16 out of 17 of their first single releases making the top 5. With five number one albums also to their credit, Boyzone achieved worldwide sales of over 25 million.”

