Brilliant Russian pianist returns to Hastings for Fairlight Hall recital

Maxim Kinasov, the brilliant young Russian pianist who won second prize and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra prize at this year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, is returning to the town to give this year’s prestigious Summer Recital at picturesque Fairlight Hall, on the afternoon of Sunday July 7.

Since his success here on the south coast in March, Maxim has gone on to win First Prize at this year’s 29 th Cantu International Piano Competition in Italy.

Born in Moscow, Maxim made his orchestral debut at the age of nine and his solo recital debut a year later. Kinasov studied at the famous Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and is studying for a Master of Music in performance at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

In recent years Maxim has been awarded many top prizes at major national and international competitions, given concerts at illustrious venues including New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall and made several recordings, which have been aired on BBC Radio 3.

Ian Roberts Managing Director of The Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition said: “Max is one of the most exciting young pianists of his generation, wowing the Hastings audience with his virtuosic performance and innate musicianship during the March final.

“We are delighted that he has gone on to win other international prizes and will be returning to our town to give this very special performance.”

The beautiful gardens at Fairlight Hall will be open to ticket holders for picnics from 12 noon.

Refreshments will be available.

The recital itself will begin at 2pm.

Maxim’s programme will include Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E major, Sergei Slonimsky’s Intermezzo in memory of Brahms and Brahms’ Variations on a Theme by Paganini in A Minor. Maxim’s concert will also feature Mussorgsky’s much - loved Pictures at an Exhibition.

Tickets are £20 and are available from www.hipcc.co.uk and from Hastings Tourist Information Centre, 01424 451111.