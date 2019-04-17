Catch up on classic family entertainment with Dumbo

There will be screenings of recently released Dumbo (PG) at Hailsham Pavilion and Eastbourne Curzon over Easter weekend - check websites for times and tickets.

From Disney and visionary director Tim Burton, the all-new movie Dumbo expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight. Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock. But when they discover Dumbo can fly, the struggling circus makes an incredible comeback.

