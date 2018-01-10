Children’s stories by candlelight at Bodiam

Join Bodiam Castle’s costumed storytellers for medieval-inspired stories in a candle-lit tower.

Storytelling by the fire was a traditional way of keeping spirits up during dark cold winter months in medieval times.

Sessions will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11am until 3pm.

Bodiam Castle is a 14th-century moated castle near Robertsbridge in East Sussex, England. It was built in 1385 by Sir Edward Dalyngrigge, a former knight of Edward III, with the permission of Richard II, ostensibly to defend the area against French invasion during the Hundred Years’ War. He was keen to have the most comfortable facilities possible which is why there are so many fires around the castle and places to enjoy hearing stories. This event is free, but normal admission charges apply for the venue. Wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes for this mainly outdoor site. This stunning photo was recently sent to us by contributor Brian Bailey.