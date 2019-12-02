Christmas Praise in Bexhill from The Christchurch Singers

The Christchurch Singers are teaming up with the Hooe Silver Band for a concert at Christchurch Methodist Church, Bexhill, this month.

The show starts at 6pm on Saturday, December 7, and offers plenty of uplifting songs and seasonal music, starting with ‘Glorious Night of Miracles’.

The 35-strong choir will then perform ‘Do You Hear What I Hear?’, ’It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year’, and ‘The First Noel/ Pachelbel’s Canon’, as well as ‘Calypso Lullaby’ (Mary’s Boy Child), ‘Silver Bells’, ‘Sleigh Ride’, ‘A Celtic Silent Night’, ‘It came upon a Midnight Clear’ and ‘O Come To Us, Emmanuel’.

The Hooe Silver Band will accompany the audience singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks By Night’ and ‘Hark The Herald Angels Sing’. They also plan to play one of their own festive offerings.

Entrance is free and there will be a collection for the Alzheimers Research and Bexhill Dementia Action Alliance.

MC Barry Turnwell will introduce the programme, and the choir will be led by conductor and musical director Pat Reigh, accompanied by Elizabeth Bush, flautist Trudy Golding, and the Hooe Silver Band. The band’s conductor will be Hubert McCallum.

Cllr Mrs Lynn Langlands, Bexhill’s deputy mayor, Cllr Deirdre Earl-Williams, and Cllr and Mrs Jimmy Carroll will be at the event as well.

People are advised to arrive early for a seat. There will be free refreshments.

