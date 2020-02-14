Comedian Joel Dommett confirmed for Hastings gig

The White Rock Theatre has just announced that comedian Joel Dommett will bring his new tour to Hastings.

Joel Dommett – Unapologetic (If that’s ok?) is at the venue Friday, October 23 (7.30pm).

Tickets cost £24 and and went on sale today. Call the box office on 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson said: “Joel Dommett returns to his comedic routes as he announces a huge extension to his hit tour, Unapologetic (If That’s Ok?). The late 2020 dates, which are on sale as of Friday, February 14, take in 25 new cities and towns for The Masked Singer host, including a stop at Hastings White Rock on Friday, October 23.

“Join Joel as he brings you bang up to date on his life since his last live show!

“He has become a regular face on TV, from being a finalist in 2016’s I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! (ITV), to then hosting ITV2’s I’m a Celebrity Extra Camp alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash. He starred in two series of the critically acclaimed Comedy Central Show Joel & Nish vs The World, is the host of ITV2’s quiz show Hey Tracey and he’s the presenter of prime time, international smash The Masked Singer (ITV). The start of 2019 saw Joel release a 30 minute stand-up special for NETFLIX as part of a global comedy event Comedians of the World.

“He has also achieved a place on the Sunday Times Bestseller list with his book It’s Not Me It’s Them which was recently released in paperback.”

The show is presented by Off The Kerb Productions.

