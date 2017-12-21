COUNTY NEWS: Pier ruins to be illuminated at night

A new lighting installation will see the ruins of the West Pier lit up each night, 40 years after it closed to the public.

The British Airways i360 partnered with the West Pier Trust to illuminate the Brighton landmark from tomorrow (Friday December 22) from a lighting system on the i360 boarding deck.

British Airways i360 view of West Pier (Photograph: Kevin Meredith/BAi360)

Each evening after twilight, and after the starling murmuration has finished, simple white lights will pick out the standing ruin until midnight.

Steve Bax, executive director of the i360, said: “The West Pier is much-loved by locals and visitors alike and we are very excited that this iconic structure will soon be visible at night from the British Airways i360 pod and the surrounding seafront.”

Rachel Clark, chief executive of the West Pier Trust, said: “The Trust is delighted that the pier ruin will be illuminated again and, this time, on a long-term basis. The public will be able to enjoy the skeletal beauty of the pier after dark and the lights will also make the seafront more welcoming at nighttime.”

Cllr Alan Robins, chair of Brighton and Hove city council’s tourism, development and culture committee and West Pier Trust member, said: “The remains of the old West Pier have become an iconic Brighton image and the night-time illumination will bring a whole new dimension to this well-loved seafront landmark as well as give a strong visual reminder that the area is open for business throughout the year.”

The lighting system has been designed by Do Architecture, the firm which created the British Airways i360 tower lighting system.

Director Adrian Stewart said: “The equipment uses specialist marine LED technology with sophisticated lenses to create a series of intense and focused beams of light, while consuming very low amounts of energy and requiring little maintenance.

“The illumination will throw focused beams of white light out to the structure that will occasionally play off the rolling waves, creating a fitting adornment to the historic structure and extending the reach of its visual presence from day into night.”