Curtis Stigers, Barbara Dickson and Kingdom Choir: world class Christmas concerts in Rye

Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival has announced a wonderful series of Christmas concerts for St Mary’s Church in Rye, from December 12-14.

Tickets are selling fast and people are advised to book early at www.ryejazz.com.

A Rye Jazz Festival spokesman said: “St Mary’s church boasts almost a thousand years of history, has amazing acoustics and provides the most wonderful backdrop to hear and experience these truly unique evening concerts.

“On Thursday, December 12, the highly acclaimed American jazz singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers performs with his band, hot after a number of concerts at the world famous Ronnie Scott’s jazz club.

“Stigers blazes a path as one of his generation’s finest and most original interpreters of modern songs. Throughout his career he has been celebrated for a wide variety of impressive accomplishments from his early pop chart success with global hits including ‘I Wonder Why’ and ‘You’re All That Matters To Me’ to also amassing countless awards including being named as BBC Radio 2 Jazz Artist of the Year.

The Kingdom Choir perform on Friday, December 13. They came to wide spread prominence after they sang at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2019. You can expect to hear and experience the choir’s sublime harmonies, soulful gospel repertoire and a number of Christmas classics that are guaranteed to get you into the Christmas spirit.

“After touring a sell-out show across 18 cities in the UK, this summer has seen The Kingdom Choir perform at British Summer Time with Barbra Streisand, open the Major League Baseball game, play the mainstage at Latitude, Hay Festival, Cornbury Festival and Fez Festival, and guest with The Piano Guys.

“Award-winning Scottish singer Barbara Dickson and pianist Nick Holland are in concert on Saturday, December 14. The pair let the words and melodies take ‘centre stage’ as they perform a wonderful range of material drawing on Barbara’s folk roots, contemporary greats, and some of her classic hits. Emerging from the Scottish folk scene of the late 1960s Barbara had enjoyed mainstream chart success with hits including ‘Answer Me’, ‘Another Suitcase in Another Hall’, ‘Caravan’ and the million-selling number one single ‘I Know Him So Well’.

“As Scotland’s best-selling female album artist she has earned six platinum, 11 gold and seven silver albums and cemented her status as one of the UK’s best-loved performers.”

