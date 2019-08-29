David Beckham and Robbie Williams lookalikes among famous faces at Seaford football tournament

Sussex personalities and celebrity lookalikes are taking part in a fundraising football tournament at Seaford Town FC this weekend.

The 12-team, seven-a-side charity event, will be at the club on Sunday, September 1 (12pm-6pm).

'Mrs Brown' and 'Simon Cowell'. Picture by Charlie Burgio

Former Seagulls stars include Kerry Mayo, Gary Hart, Charlie Oatway and Guy Butters.

The other participants include Michael Kurn from TalkSport, Big Brother winner Jason Burrill, ITV’s Rob Lamarr, Ashley Buckenham from Celeb Ghost Hunt, former professional footballer Kerry Mayo and Britain’s Got Talent singer Wayne Woodward.

The separate ‘lookalikes’ team includes Robbie Williams, Prince Harry, Mrs. Brown, Pamela Anderson, David Beckham, James Corden and Marilyn Monroe, among others.

Other teams taking part include two Chandlers Building Supplies teams from Lewes and Ringmer, Seaford Veterans, Seaford InterSport and Denton/Heighton Vets.

'Kate Moss'

The celeb football tournament was devised by Sussex builders merchants Chandlers Building Supplies, who are known for their charitable outreach work. It is presented in association with Celeb FC.

There will be a hog roast available, as well as fish and chips, crepes, gin and a prosecco bar. The day also features live music and entertainment for kids.

Supporters can get photos with the celebrity lookalikes too.

Kerry Mayo, who was a defender for the Seagulls from 1995 until 2009, said: “The Brighton players jumped at the chance to support four great charities while being able to play football together.”

'Simon Cowell'

Sue McKinney of Chandlers Building Supplies, said: “This footie charity tournament promises to be a wonderful family day out. Come and meet the famous faces and enjoy the entertainment. The charities are all very worthy of your support. Everyone welcome.”

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chandlers and will be on sale at the gate (subject to availability). Adult admission costs £3 and children can get in for £2 (under twos free). All the proceeds will go to four charities: Teenage Cancer Trust, Rainy Days Trust, Seaford based Wolo Foundation and Variety Children’s Charity.

Visit www.chandlersbs.co.uk to find out more.

Team Celeb FC

