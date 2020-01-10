David Bowie celebration brings music, dance and film to The Piper

Rock icon David Bowie will be remembered at The Piper, St Leonards, this weekend with a fantastic night of film and music.

The event starts at 8pm on Saturday, January 11, at the club on Norman Road.

Four Sussex DJs and a selection of singers will pay their respects across both floors of the venue, and there will be some dancing courtesy of The Spiders in St Leonards.

The event is free but people are advised to reserve a place via DICE. Visit www.thepiper.club to find out more or log on to Facebook.

“A year ago today, one of our greatest rock gods exited planet earth,” said a Piper spokesperson. “Come join us and pay your respects. David Robert Jones RIP (January 8, 1947, to January 10, 2016).”

There will be a complementary glass of fizz for those in Bowie’esque attire.

