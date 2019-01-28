Documentary festival with exciting film and live events in St Leonards

Lovers of the cinema experience are in for a treat this month when Kino-Teatr in St Leonards plays host to its highly anticipated Docfest.

The event will highlight amazing documentaries in different genres giving everyone something to look forward to.

Included in Docfest is a unique audience with BBC executive producer Aisling O’Connor and independent film director and producer Stephen Mizelas after a special screening of two Panorama documentaries. The two films are both about conflict. The first is Back to the Falklands: Brothers in arms which focuses on how war can affect soldiers later in life and their daily struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The other is Aleppo: Life Under Siege which is an intimate portrayal of ordinary people trying to stay alive in the city risking their life day after day.

Another highlight is The Eyes Of Orson Welles directed by Mark Cousins; this film delves reveals the actor as an artist, with exclusive access to hundreds of private paintings and drawings. Also, Re: A Pier is of particular community interest as it tells the story around the much-debated local landmark.

Oi For England’s Green And Pleasant Land will be screened on Feburary 14 from 7.30pm followed by a Q&A session with members of the play’s original cast - Paul McGann (Withnail And I, Dr Who), Paul Moriarty (Pride And Prejudice, EastEnders), and East Sussex based actor and film maker Robin Hayter who directed it.

If you wanted something for children to enjoy, look no further that Kedi. This magical documentary encounters the wandering cats of the Turkish city, Istanbul; encasing the special bond between the majestic city and the lovable creatures. Docfest runs from February 13-17 curated by artistic director Olga Mamonova. Children under 12 go free. All info and tickets are now at kino-teatr.co.uk.

