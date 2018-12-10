Don’t miss a special family screening of magical Elf

How can Christmas even happen without seeing Will Ferrell in that adorable feelgood festive film favourite, Elf?

There could surely be no better way to get geared up for the big day than with this fun family movie on the biggest cinema screen in Hastings at St Mary In The Castle.

Ferrell stars as Buddy who has spent his whole life believing himself to be an elf. Brought up by Santa (Edward Asner) at the North Pole, Buddy has spent 30 years happily in the toy workshop. But when his ungainly human size starts to become a liability, Santa suggests Buddy head to New York City to find his biological father. Needless to say, life in the Big Apple is not quite what Buddy has been used to.

Elf will be shown on Sunday December 16 at 11am. Doors open at 10.30am. Expect mince pies, Christmas music and festive frivolity. A family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) costs £15 from musicglue.com/stmaryinthecastle or on the door.

read more: Tenors Unlimited return to Hastings for feelgood Christmas show