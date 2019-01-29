Don’t miss Spider-Man follow up at Kino Rye

It’s been out a while but, if you missed it, here’s another chance to enjoy Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (PG) this weekend with showings at Kino Rye.

The family movie will be screened on Saturday and Sunday morning at 10.45am.

This well reviewed addition to the Spider-Man family, which went on general release in December, matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action. Teen Miles Morales becomes Spider-Man of his reality, crossing his path with five counterparts from another dimensions to stop a threat for all realities. Voiced by Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, and Hailee Steinfeld.

